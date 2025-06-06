World Supercross Championship (WSX) announces five-round 2025 schedule

The World Supercross Championship (WSX) announced a five-round schedule that begins October 18, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and ends December 13, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. A previously announced round in London was canceled.

These five rounds will bridge five continents.

“The 2025 calendar is a defining moment for World Supercross, as we continue to push the sport to new territories and audiences,” said Tom Burwell, CEO of SX Global in a news release. “Expanding into new regions like Malaysia, Argentina and South Africa, alongside returning to key markets like Canada and Australia, highlights our vision to make supercross a truly global spectacle. Delivering elite supercross racing to five continents for the first time is a huge moment. This will be the biggest and best season yet.”

The season opener in Malaysia will be hosted at Stadium Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur and it marks the first time in series history that a race has been held in that country.

Round 2 also represents a new venue with Buenos Aries hosting a round on November 8 at the Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack. This is the first time a WSX supercross track has been built in the confines of an existing racetrack.

Vancouver, British Columbia, returns to the schedule at BC Place on November 15. Last year’s round represented a return to the market for the first time in 20 years. Eli Tomac and Shane McElrath were victorious.

Australia also returns to the schedule, but the venue has changed. Last year the WSX raced in Perth. In 2025, Robina on the Gold Coast will host the fourth round on November 29 at Cbus Super Stadium.

The season ends with the South African GP in Cape Town, South Africa, on December 13 at DHL Stadium. This will be the first time a WSX race is held on the continent of Africa.

2025 World Supercross Championship (WSX) Schedule

10-18-2025: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

11-08-2025: Buenos Aires, Argentina

11-15-2025: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

11-29-2025: Robina, Gold Coast, Australia

12-13-2025: Cape Town, South Africa

