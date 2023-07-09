Live updates: NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to action at Atlanta Motor Speedway tonight. Follow along for live updates from the race.
With another playoff spot up for grabs to a new winner, the NASCAR Cup Series will race Sunday night at Atlanta Motor Speedway, whose narrower layout and elevated banking have produced tight racing and wild wrecks since a reconfiguration last season. This is the third race on the new surface that has been compared with the superspeedways of Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.
Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green on the USA Network with race coverage starting at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know fo tonight’s race .
Aric Almirola will start from the pole position for the fifth time in his career. Here’s the rest of the starting lineup .
With eight races remaining in the regular season, there are 11 drivers qualified for the playoffs. Chase Elliott, the five-time most popular driver and defending winner of the Quaker State 400, is among those trying still trying to lock down a berth in the championship run. Elliott is ranked 24th in the playoff standings entering the Atlanta race but still has a points path to the 16-driver grid.
Follow along below for live update as NASCAR makes 400 laps under the lights on the 1.54-mile oval in Hampton, Georgia.
The first caution of the race was for a single-car incident despite 37 cars racing relatively close together.
Harrison Burton lost control of his No. 21 Ford on the exit of Turn 2 at 177 mph and spun down the backstretch and made light contact with the inside barrier.
Unfortunately, Burton needed a tow back to the pits and fell five laps down. The Wood Brothers Racing had qualified fifth in hopes of earning a playoff berth with the first victory of his Cup career.
Pole-sitter Aric Almirola led the first lap of 260 at Atlanta Motor Speedway as Fords occupied the first three rows and eight of the top 10 spots.
Fords have struggled mightily recently at the speedways (Brad Keselowski in 10th was the highest finisher at Nashville two weeks ago), but the Mustangs seem well-suited for the pack racing of Atlanta.
After the field sorted out the first few laps, Fords held down the top five at Atlanta with Almirola, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe and Harrison Burton. Tyler Gibbs was the top Toyota driver in sixth, and Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson was seventh.
RETWEET if you're watching @NASCAR at night!— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 9, 2023
📺 : @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/yHRlXmOO6g
There was a poignant moment on the pace laps as Kevin Harvick, making his final start at Atlanta, took a lap alongside a No. 29 Chevrolet driven by Richard Childress. It was the car that Harvick won his first Cup race on March 11, 2001.
That was Harvick’s third start in NASCAR’s premier series after filling the Richard Childress Racing seat left by the death of seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt in a crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Fans in the grandstands held up three fingers as Harvick and Childress took the lap — just as NASCAR fans did throughout the 2001 season on the third lap of every race in honor of Earnhardt’s car number.
Childress also gave the command to start engines from the cockpit of the No. 29.
Richard Childress gives the command inside that incredible No. 29 car!— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 9, 2023
Tune in NOW to @USANetwork! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/JjoJfi2iPy
All eyes will be on Chase Elliott after the Dawsonville, Georgia, native outdueled Corey LaJoie to earn his first victory at his hometown track.
But expect a strong bid from LaJoie, who has a new sponsor in Gainbridge (whose CEO and founder is a co-owner of Andretti Autosport and on Colton Herta’s ride in the IndyCar Series), has two top five finishes in the three races since Atlanta was reconfigured.
Other storylines to watch:
—In her weekly column , Diandra Leslie-Pelecky writes there will be more new winners in the final eight races of the regular season. Will there be as many as last year’s 16 in the first 26 races? (Shane van Gisbergen made it 12 winners last week at Chicago, but his victory wasn’t playoff-eligible.
—Toyotas are working on better teamwork after Christopher Bell got thwarted by the Ford duo of Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski at Atlanta in March. Bell told NBC Sports’ Dustin Long that led to some weighty debrief sessions at Toyota Racing Development.
#NASCAR … In the March Atlanta race, Christopher Bell passed a Toyota for second with less than 2 laps to go. He didn’t win and neither did a Toyota, which led to discussions afterward and lessons for tonight’s race. Bell explains … pic.twitter.com/GCPEQCo6mF— Dustin Long (@dustinlong) July 9, 2023