Live updates: NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway

With another playoff spot up for grabs to a new winner, the NASCAR Cup Series will race Sunday night at Atlanta Motor Speedway, whose narrower layout and elevated banking have produced tight racing and wild wrecks since a reconfiguration last season. This is the third race on the new surface that has been compared with the superspeedways of Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green on the USA Network with race coverage starting at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know fo tonight’s race .

Aric Almirola will start from the pole position for the fifth time in his career. Here’s the rest of the starting lineup .

With eight races remaining in the regular season, there are 11 drivers qualified for the playoffs. Chase Elliott, the five-time most popular driver and defending winner of the Quaker State 400, is among those trying still trying to lock down a berth in the championship run. Elliott is ranked 24th in the playoff standings entering the Atlanta race but still has a points path to the 16-driver grid.

Follow along below for live update as NASCAR makes 400 laps under the lights on the 1.54-mile oval in Hampton, Georgia.