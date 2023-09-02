Live Xfinity Series updates from Darlington Raceway
The Xfinity Series drivers take on one of two remaining races in the regular season.
DARLINGTON, SC – The Xfinity Series returns to Darlington Raceway for a Saturday afternoon race.
The 147-lap event at the 1.366-mile historic track is one of the two remaining races before the playoffs begin. Four spots remain open to new winners after Justin Allgaier won his second race of the season at Daytona.
There are several past winners in the lineup at Darlington. Kyle Larson will be back after winning the spring race. He will face off with other repeat winners in Denny Hamlin, Allgaier, Cole Custer, Brandon Jones and Kyle Busch.
There will be one other Cup driver suiting up alongside Busch, Larson and Hamlin. Ross Chastain will make his seventh Xfinity start this season, his sixth for DGM Racing.
The Xfinity Series coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on USA Network. The pre-race coverage will continue on USA at 3:30 p.m.
Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack.
Riley Herbst has lost his points cushion over the past two weeks. A track bar issue at Watkins Glen led to a 35th-place finish. He lost 31 points and fell to the final playoff spot. A steering issue and contact with the wall at Daytona led to a 24th-place finish.
Herbst is now the first driver below the playoff cutline. He is 20 points back of Parker Kligerman, who has used six straight top-10 finishes to gain ground.
There are only two races remaining before the playoffs begin. The drivers will take on Darlington, where Herbst’s best career finish is third last season. They will cap off the regular season at Kansas. His best career finish at the Midwest track is ninth in 2020.
Herbst is not yet in a must-win situation, but he will have to avoid continued mechanical issues at both tracks in order to potentially get back into playoff contention.
Other storylines to watch:
--Brandon Jones fell to 88 points below the playoff cutline after a crash at Daytona resulted in a 36th-place finish. He is now in a must-win situation with only two races remaining in the season. Though these two races take place at tracks where he has past success.
Jones won three races during the 2020 season. The first was at Phoenix. The final two were at Kansas and Darlington, the two tracks that close out the regular season. Kansas was also the site of Jones’ first career win back in 2019.
These next two weeks will be critical for Jones and the No. 9 team. These races are his final opportunities to reach the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and seventh time overall.
--Two races remain in the Xfinity regular season. Three drivers have a realistic chance of winning the regular-season championship. Austin Hill has the lead at 919 points. Justin Allgaier moved within 27 points after his win at Daytona. John Hunter Nemechek is 28 points back.
Darlington will be the next site of their continued battle for the 15 playoff points. This is a track where Allgaier has won twice since 2021.
Hill’s best career finish at The Lady in Black is fourth in this season’s spring race. Nemechek’s best career finish at the track is fourth in last season’s spring race. He also finished fifth earlier this season.
All three drivers will start inside of the top 10. Nemechek won the pole. Allgaier qualified third. Hill qualified ninth. These positions will put all three drivers in a solid position to score stage points early.