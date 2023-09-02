Live Xfinity Series updates from Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC – The Xfinity Series returns to Darlington Raceway for a Saturday afternoon race.

The 147-lap event at the 1.366-mile historic track is one of the two remaining races before the playoffs begin. Four spots remain open to new winners after Justin Allgaier won his second race of the season at Daytona.

There are several past winners in the lineup at Darlington. Kyle Larson will be back after winning the spring race. He will face off with other repeat winners in Denny Hamlin, Allgaier, Cole Custer, Brandon Jones and Kyle Busch.

There will be one other Cup driver suiting up alongside Busch, Larson and Hamlin. Ross Chastain will make his seventh Xfinity start this season, his sixth for DGM Racing.

The Xfinity Series coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on USA Network. The pre-race coverage will continue on USA at 3:30 p.m.

Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack.