Live Xfinity updates from Daytona International Speedway

The Xfinity Series returns to Daytona International Speedway on Friday night.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The Xfinity Series returns to Daytona International Speedway for a Friday evening race.
The 100-lap event at the 2.5-mile superspeedway is one of the three remaining races before the playoffs begin. Four spots remain open to new winners after Sam Mayer won his second race of the season at Watkins Glen.
There are three previous Xfinity Daytona winners in the field for the race. Two-time Daytona winner Austin Hill will start from the pole. Two-time Daytona winner Justin Haley will line up ninth. Defending summer race winner Jeremy Clements will line up 32nd.
Haley will not be the only guest driver in the field. 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne will make his first start of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing. Jordan Anderson will make his first Xfinity start since 2021 as he drives a third entry for his team.
The Xfinity Series coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. on USA Network. The pre-race coverage continues on USA at 7:30 p.m.
Follow along below for updates throughout Friday evening from the racetrack.
Brandon Jones entered the Friday night race at Daytona sitting 61 points below the cutline. Now he is in a must-win situation after a big wreck at Daytona.
The incident began after Anthony Alfredo got loose. He moved up the race track as Jones moved down. This contact sent Jones into the side of Brett Moffitt. They both hit the wall and collected multiple other drivers.
Joe Graf Jr. was one of the drivers involved. He slid back up onto the track and directly into the path of Jones’ No. 9. This collision ended Jones’ race, but Graf was able to make it back onto pit road.
Other drivers involved were Connor Mosack, Jordan Anderson, Natalie Decker, Ryan Sieg, Justin Haley and Kyle Weatherman.
Austin Hill started from the pole at Daytona on Friday evening. He dominated the first stage and easily locked up a playoff point.
Teammate Sheldon Creed finished second and locked up nine points as he continued to put distance between himself and the playoff cutline.
Chandler Smith, Brett Moffitt, Anthony Alfredo, Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones, Jeremy Clements, Cole Custer and Trevor Bayne rounded out the top 10.
Parker Kligerman missed out on stage points, but he gained an advantage on Riley Herbst. He ended the stage in the 12th position. Herbst ended the stage on pit road with heavy damage to the left side of his No. 98 Ford.
Herbst had complained about steering issues early in the stage. He fell to the 31st position and continued to race. However, the NBC Sports cameras showed him slowly moving down pit road and dragging the left front fender as Hill took the green and white checkered flag.
He fell three laps down as the team made repairs, which dropped him below the playoff cutline as the race continued.
Riley Herbst lined up 16th for Friday night’s race at Daytona International. He worked his way up inside of the top 10, but the situation quickly changed.
Herbst came over the radio early in the first stage, and he said that he had steering issues. He first thought that it was simply the difference between the Xfinity and Cup Series cars, but he continued to provide updates.
As Herbst said, the orange stripe on his steering wheel was in the wrong position. He also said that he was sure that something had broken. The issues included a lack of power steering.
Herbst entered the race only three points above the playoff cutline. He needed a solid night to keep ahead of Parker Kligerman, but the steering issues hurt his postseason hopes.
The Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway is underway after pole-sitter Austin Hill and teammate Sheldon Creed led the field to the green flag.
The inside line did not have the same momentum, which helped Hill easily clear for the lead. Creed fell to fifth in the running order as Chandler Smith and Daniel Hemric both passed him on the outside. Sammy Smith also dove down in front of him.
While the majority of the field settled into two rows, five drivers headed down pit road for a pass-through penalty.
Justin Allgaier, Ryan Sieg, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson and Parker Retzlaff all made the mandatory trip for inspection violations. Now they will have to work on regaining lost positions.
Riley Herbst lost 31 points at Watkins Glen after a track bar issue led to a 35th-place finish. He fell into the final playoff spot and left the New York road course only three points above the playoff cutline.
Herbst now heads to Daytona, a track where he has eight Xfinity starts with four top-10 finishes and two top fives. He finished sixth in the season-opening race in February after scoring four stage points.
Herbst will set out to surpass this performance on Friday night while putting some distance between himself and the cutline once again. Though he will have contend with both Sheldon Creed and Parker Kligerman, two drivers that will start Friday’s race in the first three rows. Herbst will line up on the eighth row.
Other storylines to watch:
--Pre-race inspection took place on Thursday as the Xfinity Series teams prepared for the second race of the season at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. There were five teams that received penalties for inspection violations.
Ryan Sieg’s car and Jordan Anderson’s car both failed inspection multiple times. They were not allowed to take part in qualifying. Both drivers will have to serve a pass-through penalty at the start of the race.
Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff were all allowed to qualify, but they will have to start at the rear of the field for inspection violations. They will also each have to serve a pass-through penalty.
-- Austin Hill will try to win for the third time at Daytona and keep himself in position to win the regular-season championship. If he achieves this, he will potentially move ahead of a two-time Cup Series champion on a prestigious list.
Hill has led 425 laps on drafting tracks in the Xfinity Series. This includes Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta. This is fourth-most laps led all-time on Xfinity drafting tracks. He’s 39 laps behind Kyle Busch, 148 laps behind Dale Earnhardt and 266 laps behind Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Hill has led 80 laps at Daytona, spread between his last three starts. He will likely add to this number after starting from the pole, and he will potentially put himself in position to pass Busch.