Live Xfinity updates from Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The Xfinity Series returns to Daytona International Speedway for a Friday evening race.



The 100-lap event at the 2.5-mile superspeedway is one of the three remaining races before the playoffs begin. Four spots remain open to new winners after Sam Mayer won his second race of the season at Watkins Glen.

There are three previous Xfinity Daytona winners in the field for the race. Two-time Daytona winner Austin Hill will start from the pole. Two-time Daytona winner Justin Haley will line up ninth. Defending summer race winner Jeremy Clements will line up 32nd.

Haley will not be the only guest driver in the field. 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne will make his first start of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing. Jordan Anderson will make his first Xfinity start since 2021 as he drives a third entry for his team.

The Xfinity Series coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. on USA Network. The pre-race coverage continues on USA at 7:30 p.m.

