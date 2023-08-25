 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
Boston College v Notre Dame
Friday at 4: 40 Predictions for Notre Dame’s 2023 — On Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé, Ohio State, USC & Clemson
Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Noah Lyles completes 100m-200m sweep, Shericka Jackson scares Flo-Jo world record at track worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pl_jacksongoal_230825.jpg
Chelsea’s Jackson makes it 3-0 against Luton Town
nbc_pl_sterlinggoal2_230825.jpg
Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead over Luton Town
nbc_bfa_colts_230825.jpg
Richardson gives Colts a lot to love

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
Boston College v Notre Dame
Friday at 4: 40 Predictions for Notre Dame’s 2023 — On Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé, Ohio State, USC & Clemson
Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Noah Lyles completes 100m-200m sweep, Shericka Jackson scares Flo-Jo world record at track worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pl_jacksongoal_230825.jpg
Chelsea’s Jackson makes it 3-0 against Luton Town
nbc_pl_sterlinggoal2_230825.jpg
Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead over Luton Town
nbc_bfa_colts_230825.jpg
Richardson gives Colts a lot to love

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Xfinity Daytona starting lineup: Austin Hill claims pole

  
Published August 25, 2023 04:38 PM

Austin Hill will lead the Xfinity Series field to the green flag for Friday evening’s race at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on USA).

Hill, a two-time winner at Daytona, won his third Xfinity pole of the season with a lap of 182.719 mph. This is his second pole at Daytona this season and his first since Talladega.

Sheldon Creed will start second with a lap of 181.62 mph as he and Hill form an all-Richard Childress Racing front row.

Creed is followed by is followed by Sammy Smith (181.51 mph), Chandler Smith (181.342 mph) and Parker Kligerman (181.221 mph).

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

Trevor Bayne, making his first start of the season, will line up eighth with a lap of 180.963 mph.

Jeb Burton, who will run a throwback scheme honoring Ward Burton, qualified 10th with a lap of 180.542 mph. He will start at the rear of the field after failing pre-race inspection along with Ryan Sieg, Jordan Anderson, Justin Allgaier and Parker Retzlaff.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:51 p.m. on USA Network. Countdown to Green begins at 7 p.m. on USA. Pre-race coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on USA.