Xfinity Daytona starting lineup: Austin Hill claims pole

Austin Hill will lead the Xfinity Series field to the green flag for Friday evening’s race at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on USA).

Hill, a two-time winner at Daytona, won his third Xfinity pole of the season with a lap of 182.719 mph. This is his second pole at Daytona this season and his first since Talladega.

Sheldon Creed will start second with a lap of 181.62 mph as he and Hill form an all-Richard Childress Racing front row.

Creed is followed by is followed by Sammy Smith (181.51 mph), Chandler Smith (181.342 mph) and Parker Kligerman (181.221 mph).

Trevor Bayne, making his first start of the season, will line up eighth with a lap of 180.963 mph.

Jeb Burton, who will run a throwback scheme honoring Ward Burton, qualified 10th with a lap of 180.542 mph. He will start at the rear of the field after failing pre-race inspection along with Ryan Sieg, Jordan Anderson, Justin Allgaier and Parker Retzlaff.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:51 p.m. on USA Network. Countdown to Green begins at 7 p.m. on USA. Pre-race coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on USA.



