MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
11:43
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Here is how the field will be aligned behind Denny Hamlin in Sunday’s inaugural Cup race through the streets of Chicago.
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
06:41
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
Ryan Blaney says he had concussion-like symptoms after his crash last weekend
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
09:02
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
Denny Hamlin scores his third pole of the season.
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
01:28
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Denny Hamlin is the inaugural pole winner for the Chicago Street Race, something Hamlin calls a “testament” to the No. 11 team’s preparation.
nbc_nas_chicagoqhl_230701.jpg
11:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the Cup Series race on the Chicago Street Course, where Denny Hamlin has pole position for the Grant Park 220.
nbc_nas_buttonintvv2_230701.jpg
06:13
Button looking forward to challenge at Chicago
Jenson Button’s second-career Cup start comes in Chicago, and he provides his first impressions of a challenging circuit and playing a role in NASCAR appealing to a wider audience on the downtown streets.
nbc_nas_nxs_qchicagohl_230701.jpg
06:08
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole in Chicago
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the Xfinity Series race on the Chicago Street Course, where Cole Custer earned pole position for The Loop 121.

Latest

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
09:02
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
CHICAGO — Cole Custer won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on the Chicago street course.
Chicago Street Race - Previews
09:02

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather
All the details for the inaugural Cup race on the streets of Chicago.
nbc_nas_lallyint_230701.jpg
07:18
Lally: Not going to be growth without risk
Andy Lally describes how he envisions the racing blend on a tight Chicago circuit and discusses NASCAR’s evolution with the Next Gen car as well as a mix of different types of racing and tracks on the schedule.
nbc_nas_chicagotrackwalk_230701.jpg
02:25
NASCAR sights and sounds from Chicago track walk
Take in some of the sights and sounds from NASCAR’s track walk ahead of the Chicago Street Race.
Chicago Street Race - Previews
09:02
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course
Cup and Xfinity drivers will get their first laps on the Chicago street course.
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
03:36
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Here is when Cup and Xfinity cars will be on track Saturday.
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
05:20
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
Shane van Gisbergen caught up with NBC Sports’ Zach Catanzareti to discuss his Cup Series debut at Chicago Street Course this weekend, the adjustment from Australia’s Supercars Championship to NASCAR and more.
Xfinity car Chicago
04:29

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
All the details for Saturday’s inaugural Xfinity Series race on the Chicago streets.
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
55
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Several NASCAR Cup Series drivers draw their best versions of the Chicago Street Course ahead of the highly anticipated Grant Park 220.
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
01:06
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
See how well these NASCAR drivers know the Windy City with a little Chicago trivia ahead of this weekend’s street race action.