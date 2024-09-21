Bristol Xfinity results: Cole Custer wins race, claims regular season title

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Cole Custer won Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway and claimed the regular season championship after Justin Allgaier finished 30th.

In what is expected to be his final Xfinity Series race — at least until 2026 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished seventh.

Allgaier entered the regular season finale with a 43-point lead on Custer. But Allgaier was involved in three accidents and had one of his worst finishes of the season.

Custer beat Allgaier by three points for the regular season championship.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Custer said. “It’s a testament to these guys. It’s been a really hard month, but everyone at the shop really kept their heads in it.”

Sheldon Creed scored his 13th runner-up finish, extending the series record for most runner-up results without a win. Chandler Smith placed third, rookie Jesse Love was fourth and Ryan Truex completed the top five.

Earnhardt overcame radio issues during the race. During an early caution, he came to pit road to change helmets. He took off his glasses and then didn’t get them back before taking off. He later got them back from the crew.

How was racing without his glasses?

“I just can’t see the dash, can’t read like the little numbers,” he said. “They’re like how hot (is the engine)? I’m like it’s 200 and something. But I can see out the windshield just fine.”

Stage 1 winner: Chandler Smith

Stage 2 winner: Jeremy Clements

Who had a good race: After winning the series championship last year, Cole Custer came back to win the regular season title this year, putting him in a good spot for another title run. ... Chandler Smith’s third-place finish is his fifth top 10 in a row. ... Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished seventh in his lone series start this year.

Who had a bad race: Justin Allgaier, who led the opening 60 laps, was involved in three accidents and had a pit road penalty before finishing 30th and losing the regular season championship.

Next: The playoffs begin Saturday, Sept. 28 at Kansas Speedway (4 p.m. ET on CW)