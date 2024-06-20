Car owner Gene Haas to remain in NASCAR Cup Series on smaller scale

Car owner Gene Haas will remain a part of NASCAR but on a smaller scale.

Less than a month after it was announced that Stewart-Haas Racing would cease operations after this season, a new team will emerge.

Haas, who co-owned SHR with Tony Stewart, announced Thursday that he will operate Haas Factory Team beginning in 2025.

Haas will field a one-car Cup operation, keeping one of the four charters SHR has. Haas Factory Team also will field a two-car Xfinity operation.

“My commitment to motorsports hasn’t changed, just the scope of my involvement,” Haas said in a statement. “Operating a four-car Cup Series team has become too arduous but, at the same time, I still need a platform to promote Haas Automation and grow HaasTooling.com.

“Maintaining my presence in Cup allows Haas Automation to compete at NASCAR’s highest level, which is important to our customers and distributors. The Xfinity Series program provides a full weekend experience for our guests, and it delivers added depth and scale to our overall operation.”

Joe Custer, chief operating officer of Stewart-Haas Racing, will serve as the president of Haas Factory Team.

The organization will operate out of the existing SHR shop in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

Drivers and sponsors will be announced later.

Front Row Motorsports previously purchased one of the four charters Stewart-Haas Racing has this season. Front Row Motorsports will take over that charter next season and have a three-car Cup operation. Todd Gilliland will remain with the team.

The other two drivers for Front Row Motorsports in 2025 have yet to be announced. Also, Front Row Motorsports will not move into the SHR shop as had been previously considered.

As for the other two Stewart-Haas Racing charters, no sales have been announced.

