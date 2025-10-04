Charlotte Roval starting lineup: Tyler Reddick claims second pole of the season

CONCORD, N.C. — Tyler Reddick topped Shane van Gisbergen to win the pole for Sunday’s Cup playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Roval.

Reddick enters Sunday’s race 29 points below the cutline. He claimed his second pole of the season with a lap of 95.510 mph around the 2.28-mile, 17-turn course.

Pre-race coverage of Sunday’s race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Reddick’s other pole this season came at Circuit of the Americas in March. He finished third that race. Reddick continues to look for his first victory of the season.

This marks the fifth consecutive race that van Gisbergen will start on the front row on a road course. He’s won the previous four road course races. He qualified second with a lap of 95.474 mph.

Ty Gibbs will start third after a lap of 95.265 mph. Kyle Larson qualified fourth at 95.103 mph. Chris Buescher will start fifth after a lap of 94.912 mph. Michael McDowell completes the third row after qualifying at 94.812 mph.

Joey Logano, who holds the final transfer spot to the Round of 8, will start 17th.

Ross Chastain is the first driver below the cutline, 13 points behind Logano. Chastain will start 10th. Also below the cutline are Bubba Wallace (starting 12th) and Austin Cindric (19th).

Erik Jones will start last after not making a lap due to a power steering issue in practice.