Connor Zilisch continues hot streak with 7th win in last 8 NASCAR Xfinity races

MADISON, Ill. — Connor Zilisch won for the seventh time in the last eight races and ninth time overall this season to claim the Xfinity regular season championship Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The regular season finale was the first Xfinity race at this 1.25-mile track near St. Louis since 2010.

Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray and Harrison Burton secured the final three playoff spots. The playoffs begin Friday at Bristol.

Creed secured a playoff spot before he was collected in a 10-car crash on a restart 25 laps from the scheduled distance.

Jeb Burton, who had a mathematical chance of earning a playoff spot, crashed when a tire went down with about 50 laps left in the race.

The 19-year-old Zilisch is the youngest driver to reach 10 career Xfinity wins. Ty Gibbs previously held the record, reaching 10 series wins at age 20. His nine wins this season are the most by a rookie in the Xfinity Series. He is the second driver to win seven of eight races. Sam Ard did so between 1983-84.

The victory was the 16th this season for JR Motorsports. The organization has had at least one car finish in the top five in the last 28 races for a series record.

Stage 1 winner: Connor Zilisch (ninth of the season)

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier (10th of the season)

Next: The Xfinity playoffs begin at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Sept. 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway on the CW Network.