Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff leaderboards after Bristol

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoffs continue this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, while the Craftsman Truck Series takes the weekend off from its playoffs.

The Cup playoff field is down to 12 drivers after Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell were eliminated last weekend at Bristol. The points are reset for the remaining playoff drivers, putting William Byron and Martin Truex Jr., who was nearly eliminated in the opening round, atop the standings.

The Round of 12 begins this weekend at Texas, goes to Talladega on Oct. 1 and ends with the elimination of four drivers Oct. 8 at the Charlotte Roval. Ross Chastain (-3 points), Brad Keselowski (-3), Ryan Blaney (-6) and Bubba Wallace (-14) enter the round below the cutline. Tyler Reddick holds the final transfer spot to the Round of 8.

The Texas Cup race airs at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network. Countdown to Green begins the coverage at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

XFINITY SERIES

Justin Allgaier’s victory at Bristol in the opening race of the Xfinity playoffs, moves him to the next round. Two races remain in the current round: Texas (Sept. 23) and the cutoff race Oct. 7 at the Charlotte Roval.

Sheldon Creed holds the final cutoff spot heading to Texas. Those below the cutline are Jeb Burton (-4 points), Sam Mayer (-14), Parker Kligerman (-22) and Josh Berry (-24).

The Texas Xfinity race airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Countdown to Green begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

TRUCK SERIES

Corey Heim will race for a championship after his victory last week at Bristol advanced him to the Championship 4 race Nov. 3 at Phoenix.

Three spots remain. The Truck Series is off this weekend. The Trucks are back in action Sept. 30 at Talladega.