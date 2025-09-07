Denny Hamlin wins from pole position at Gateway by seizing command late in race

Denny Hamlin won from the pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway, playing the strategy perfectly to lead the final 25 laps in his series-high fifth victory this season.

With his 59th career win, Hamlin advanced to the second round of the Cup Series playoffs and joined Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, who finished second after winning last week’s opener at Darlington Raceway.

The No. 11 Toyota team called Hamlin to the pits for his final stop with 44 laps remaining, and he cycled to the front when the yellow flew 15 laps later. The Virginia native seized the lead from Brad Keselowski on the restart, delivering the 200th win in NASCAR’s premier series for Toyota.

Chase Elliott finished third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano as playoff drivers swept the top five spots at the 1.25-mile oval outside St. Louis that is commonly referred to as Gateway.

Bubba Wallace also is on the cusp of advancing after leading 73 of 240 laps and winning the race’s second stage.

The Cup Series now will head to Bristol Motor Speedway for the first-round cutoff race that will trim the playoff field from 16 to 12 drivers. After Gateway, Shane van Gisbergen, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman and Josh Berry are outside the top 12 points positions that will advance to the second round.

Berry will need a win at Bristol to advance to the next round after opening his Cup playoff debut with consecutive last-place finishes. The Wood Brothers Racing driver was tapped in the left rear by Chase Elliott, sending Berry’s No. 21 Ford spinning into the Turn 2 wall on the 36th lap.

“Chase and that team have done a lot for me, and I really doubt that was on purpose,” said Berry, who crashed on the first lap of the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway. “Just wrong place, wrong time for us again. Obviously, it’s unfortunate. We’ll just go to Bristol and try to do the best we can and put ourselves in position to race for a win, and that’s really all we can do at this point.”

Contact from Elliott sends Berry into outside wall After crashing on Lap 1 last week, Josh Berry finds himself against the outside wall once again after contact from Chase Elliott sends the No. 21 around at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Stage 1 winner: Chase Briscoe

Stage 2 winner: Bubba Wallace

Next: Saturday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. ET at Bristol Motor Speedway on USA