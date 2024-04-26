 Skip navigation
Insperity Invitational - Round Two
Bernhard Langer set for return three months after Achilles surgery
nbc_indyowardintv_220501.jpg
IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne
How to watch Sunday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV info and weather

nbc_golf_rorylowrysound_240425.jpg
McIlroy, Lowry discuss 'tricky' Zurich Round 2
nbc_dps_dorlandoledbetterinterviewv2_240426.jpg
Ledbetter predicted Falcons would draft Penix Jr.
nbc_cfb_psuspringgamerecap_240426.jpg
Sights and sounds from Penn State's spring game

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Insperity Invitational - Round Two
Bernhard Langer set for return three months after Achilles surgery
nbc_indyowardintv_220501.jpg
IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne
How to watch Sunday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV info and weather

nbc_golf_rorylowrysound_240425.jpg
McIlroy, Lowry discuss ‘tricky’ Zurich Round 2
nbc_dps_dorlandoledbetterinterviewv2_240426.jpg
Ledbetter predicted Falcons would draft Penix Jr.
nbc_cfb_psuspringgamerecap_240426.jpg
Sights and sounds from Penn State’s spring game

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dover Xfinity starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole

  
Published April 26, 2024 04:48 PM

Brandon Jones scored his third career Xfinity pole at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday.

Jones won his 10th career series pole with a lap of 156.863 mph.

MORE: Dover starting lineup

He will be joined on the front row by Riley Herbst, who qualified at 156.781 mph. Herbst enters this weekend after finishing second last week at Talladega. Herbst is one of four drivers seeking to win the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus from Xfinity this weekend.

Justin Allgaier qualified third at 156.672 mph. Austin Hill will start fourth after a lap of 156.060 mph. Sheldon Creed qualified fifth with a lap of 155.851 mph. Kyle Weatherman qualified a career-best sixth with a lap of 155.689 mph.

The other three drivers who will race Herbst for the Dash 4 Cash bonus on Saturday are Jesse Love (starting eighth), Ryan Sieg (14th) and Anthony Alfredo (21st).

The Xfinity race is scheduled to take the green flag at 1:47 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.

