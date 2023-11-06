 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
EVR wins, with heart and mind on dying best friend
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
What drivers said after Cup championship race at Phoenix
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Eliminated Cup title contenders ‘at peace’ after season finale

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriodobbsjones_231105.jpg
How Dobbs executed as starter days after trade
nbc_snf_cinsampletd_231105.jpg
Sample runs one in to extend Bengals’ lead
nbc_nfl_billsallentd_231105.jpg
Allen flagged for taunting after pointing on TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
EVR wins, with heart and mind on dying best friend
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
What drivers said after Cup championship race at Phoenix
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Eliminated Cup title contenders ‘at peace’ after season finale

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriodobbsjones_231105.jpg
How Dobbs executed as starter days after trade
nbc_snf_cinsampletd_231105.jpg
Sample runs one in to extend Bengals’ lead
nbc_nfl_billsallentd_231105.jpg
Allen flagged for taunting after pointing on TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Final 2023 points standings and results after Cup finale at Phoenix Raceway

  
Published November 5, 2023 09:27 PM

NASCAR wrapped up its 75th season at Phoenix Raceway with a first-time champion in Ryan Blaney and a race winner who could be a future champ in Ross Chastain.

Chastain led a race-high 157 of 312 laps to beat Blaney by 1.230 seconds on the 1-mile oval, becoming the first non-Championship 4 driver to win the title race in the 10 seasons of the elimination playoff structure.

With his third consecutive runner-up finish at Phoenix, Blaney finished ahead of Kyle Larson (third), William Byron (fourth) and Christopher Bell (36th because of a mechanical failure) in the final 2023 points standings.

Here are the final results and statistics from the season finale:

Driver points standings l Owner points standings

Race results l Cumulative report l Penalty report