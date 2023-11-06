Final 2023 points standings and results after Cup finale at Phoenix Raceway
Published November 5, 2023 09:27 PM
NASCAR wrapped up its 75th season at Phoenix Raceway with a first-time champion in Ryan Blaney and a race winner who could be a future champ in Ross Chastain.
Chastain led a race-high 157 of 312 laps to beat Blaney by 1.230 seconds on the 1-mile oval, becoming the first non-Championship 4 driver to win the title race in the 10 seasons of the elimination playoff structure.
With his third consecutive runner-up finish at Phoenix, Blaney finished ahead of Kyle Larson (third), William Byron (fourth) and Christopher Bell (36th because of a mechanical failure) in the final 2023 points standings.
Here are the final results and statistics from the season finale:
