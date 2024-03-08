 Skip navigation
Friday NASCAR schedule at Phoenix Raceway

  
Published March 8, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR Cup teams and ARCA Menards Series teams will be on track Friday at Phoenix Raceway.

ARCA teams will practice, qualify and race at the 1-mile track. Cup teams will take part in a 50-minute practice session while testing the updated package for short tracks and road courses, one that includes a 3-inch spoiler, a simplified diffuser and simplified diffuser strakes.

AUTO: FEB 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Phoenix race provides hope for NASCAR Cup drivers with winless streaks
The 1-mile Arizona track hosts two national NASCAR series this weekend.

The Cup entry list includes 36 drivers. Derek Kraus will make his second consecutive start for Kaulig Racing while Kaz Grala will make another start for Rick Ware Racing.

Phoenix Raceway Friday Schedule

Weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 72 degrees and a 6% chance of rain. A high of 70 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.

Friday, March 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 2 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. — Cup Series
  • 3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 - 4:15 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series practice (No TV)
  • 4:30 - 4:50 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series qualifying (No TV)
  • 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)
  • 8 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)