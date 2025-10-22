Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Martinsville Round of 8 finale

Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway will set the final two spots in the Nov. 2 championship race.

The current playoff field has won all seven Next Gen races at Martinsville. Ryan Blaney and William Byron — who are both below the cutline — have combined to win four of those seven races.

A playoff driver ranked fourth or worse has won five of the last eight Martinsville playoff races.

Sunday’s race is on NBC and Peacock. Countdown to Green begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. Race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.

With help from Racing Insights, here is a look at the good news and bad news for Cup drivers and teams heading to Sunday’s race at Martinsville.

23XI Racing — Good news: Bubba Wallace finished third at Martinsville in March, giving him four top 10s in the last six races at that track. … Wallace ranks first in passing and restarts at short tracks this season, according to Racing Insights data. … Tyler Reddick’s average finish in the eight playoff races this season is 10.4, ranking third best overall among all drivers. Bad news: Tyler Reddick has two top 10s in 11 Cup starts at Martinsville. … Reddick has finished 26th or worse in all three Martinsville playoff races with the Next Gen car. … Riley Herbst placed 31st at Martinsville in March in his only Cup start there.

Front Row Motorsports — Good news: Todd Gilliland finished a career-high second last weekend at Talladega. … Gilliland was 10th at Martinsville earlier this season. … Gilliland has placed 13th or better in four of the last six Martinsville races. … Noah Gragson placed 11th in last year’s playoff race at Martinsville, his best finish at a short track in 17 Cup starts. … Zane Smith was third at Bristol in the most recent short track race. … Smith’s ninth-place finish at Talladega gives him five top 10s this year, his most in a season. Bad news: Gragson has three top-20 finishes in the last 21 races.

Haas Factory Team — Good news: Cole Custer is coming off a fifth-place finish at Talladega, his second top five of the year. Bad News: Custer finished 33rd at Martinsville in March, his worst finish in seven starts there.

Hendrick Motorsports — Good news: Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson have each finished in the top five in the last three Martinsville races. … Elliott has finished in the top 10 in six of the last seven Martinsville races. … Elliott has led 1,275 laps at Martinsville, his most at any Cup track. … Larson has six consecutive top-six finishes at Martinsville. … William Byron is a two-time Martinsville winner. … Alex Bowman has had three consecutive top-10 finishes on short tracks. Bad news: Elliott is in a must-win situation at Martinsville to reach the title race after he was collected in a crash at Talladega and finished 40th. … Larson is winless in 22 races, tied for his longest winless streak since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2021. … Byron has finished in the top 10 in only two of the last five Martinsville races.

Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney seek to repeat past success in must-win situation at Martinsville Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney have both triumphed in must-win situations at Martinsville and will try to do it again Sunday.

Hyak Motorsports — Good news: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is set to make his 399th consecutive Cup start Sunday at Martinsville. Bad news: Stenhouse has one top 10 in the last 15 starts at Martinsville. … Stenhouse has finished 20th or worse in all five short track races this season.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Good news: Chase Briscoe becomes the second JGR driver to secure a spot in the championship race with his Talladega win. … Briscoe and teammate Denny Hamlin have locked in spots in the Championship 4, marking the first time since 2021 than JGR has had multiple drivers racing in the Championship 4 and fourth time overall. … JGR has won five of the eight playoff races. … Briscoe has six top 10s at Martinsville, his most at all tracks. … Briscoe’s 15 top-five finishes are the most in the series this season. … Briscoe’s average finish in the playoffs this season is 5.6, best among all drivers. … Hamlin won at Martinsville in the spring, leading 274 of 400 laps. … Hamlin has six wins at Martinsville. … Christopher Bell, who holds one of the two remaining transfer spots to the title race, finished second at Martinsville earlier this year. … Bell has scored a career-best seven consecutive top 10s… Ty Gibbs is coming off a third-place result at Talladega. Bad news: Gibbs has not finished better than 13th in six Cup starts at Martinsville.

Winners, losers from Talladega playoff race won by Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing is guaranteed to have at least half of the Championship 4 field.

Kaulig Racing — Good news: Ty Dillon finished 15th at Martinsville in March, his best short track finish since 2019. … Two of AJ Allmendinger’s three career runner-up finishes have come at Martinsville. Bad news: Allmendinger has not finished better than 23rd at Martinsville in the Next Gen car.

Legacy Motor Club — Good news: John Hunter Nemechek has had a career-high two top fives and eight top 10s this season. … Erik Jones’ four top-five finishes are his most in a season since 2020. Bad news: Nemechek has not finished better than 25th in five Cup starts at Martinsville. … Jones’ only top 10 at Martinsville was an eighth-place finish there in October 2021.

Richard Childress Racing — Good news: Kyle Busch led 26 laps at Talladega, snapping his streak of 21 consecutive races without leading a lap. … Busch’s 16 short track wins are the most among active drivers. Bad news: Busch’s last short track victory came in April 2019 at Bristol. … Austin Dillon has not had a top-10 finish since his Richmond victory in August.

Rick Ware Racing — Good news: The 30 laps Cody Ware has led in the last nine races are more than he led in the prior 131 starts combined. Bad news: Ware has failed to finish 11 races, including three of the last four.

RFK Racing — Good news: Brad Keselowski has scored three consecutive top-10 finishes at short tracks. … Keselowski ranks second in the series in points scored on short tracks with 170 (Ryan Blaney is first at 217). … Ryan Preece finished seventh at Martinsville in March for his best finish there in 12 starts. … Preece has a career-high three top fives and 12 top 10s this season. Bad news: Keselowski has finished 24th or worse in five of the last six Martinsville races. … Chris Buescher has finished 24th or worse in the last two Martinsville races. … Buescher has never led a lap in 20 starts at Martinsville.

Spire Motorsports — Good news: Michael McDowell placed 12th at Martinsville in March, his best finish in 29 Cup starts there. Bad news: Carson Hocevar has not finished better than 17th in four Cup starts at Martinsville, the only short track he has not scored a top 15 in Cup. … Justin Haley has never finished better than 27th in nine starts at Martinsville. … McDowell has one top 10 in his last 16 short track races.

Team Penske — Good news: Ryan Blaney has won the Martinsville playoff race the last two years to secure a spot in the championship race. … Blaney ranks first in overall speed and long run speed on short tracks this season, according to Racing Insights data. … Blaney’s average finish of 8.5 at Martinsville ranks third all-time among drivers who have made at least six starts there, trailing only Lee Petty (5.5 average finish) and Jeff Gordon (6.7). … Joey Logano has 12 consecutive top-10 finishes at Martinsville. … Austin Cindric has finished in the top 10 in the last two Martinsville playoff races. Bad news: Both Blaney and Logano face must-win situations at Martinsville to reach the title race. … Logano has not won on a short track since Oct. 2018 at Martinsville.

Trackhouse Racing — Good news: Shane van Gisbergen has finished 11th or better in three of the last four races. … Ross Chastain finished sixth at Martinsville in March. … Chastain has not finished worse than 14th at Martinsville in the Next Gen car. Bad news: Daniel Suarez has not had a top 10 in the last 12 Martinsville races.

Wood Brothers Racing — Good news: Josh Berry’ ranks second in long run speed at short tracks this season, according to Racing Insights data. Bad news: Berry has finished 33rd or worse in five of the last eight races.

