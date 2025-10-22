 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alpine Skiing: FIS Ski World Cup Finals
Marta Bassino, world champion Alpine skier, injured before World Cup opener
Daiki Hashimoto
Daiki Hashimoto wins third consecutive world all-around gymnastics title
Official Olympic Flag
IOC takes actions to protect athlete access to international competitions

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nfcwest_251022.jpg
Inside NFC West odds: Rams, 49ers lead the way
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251022.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Bucs drop to No. 7 in Week 8
nbc_pft_russellwilsonshade_251022.jpg
Wilson claps back after Payton throws shade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alpine Skiing: FIS Ski World Cup Finals
Marta Bassino, world champion Alpine skier, injured before World Cup opener
Daiki Hashimoto
Daiki Hashimoto wins third consecutive world all-around gymnastics title
Official Olympic Flag
IOC takes actions to protect athlete access to international competitions

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nfcwest_251022.jpg
Inside NFC West odds: Rams, 49ers lead the way
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251022.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Bucs drop to No. 7 in Week 8
nbc_pft_russellwilsonshade_251022.jpg
Wilson claps back after Payton throws shade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Talladega

2027 Daytona 500 to move off President’s Day weekend

  
Published October 22, 2025 09:37 AM

The 2027 Daytona 500 will move off its traditional spot on President’s Day weekend, avoiding a conflict with the NFL’s Super Bowl.

The 2027 Daytona 500 will be held on Feb. 21, Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday. The Super Bowl that year will be Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

AUTO: SEP 06 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Martinsville Round of 8 finale
Chase Elliott and William Byron are below the cutline entering Sunday’s playoff race at Martinsville on NBC and Peacock.

“We have fans from all 50 states and dozens of countries who look forward to kicking off the NASCAR season with us at The World Center of Racing, and we know many of them make their travel and lodging plans well in advance for the trip,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway in a statement.

“As the 2027 date shifts to Feb. 21, we wanted to give our amazing and loyal fans plenty of opportunity to prepare to be in Daytona Beach for the excitement The Great American Race provides each year.”

The next Daytona 500 is scheduled to be held Feb. 15, 2026. William Byron has won the past two Daytona 500s.