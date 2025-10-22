2027 Daytona 500 to move off President’s Day weekend

The 2027 Daytona 500 will move off its traditional spot on President’s Day weekend, avoiding a conflict with the NFL’s Super Bowl.

The 2027 Daytona 500 will be held on Feb. 21, Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday. The Super Bowl that year will be Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“We have fans from all 50 states and dozens of countries who look forward to kicking off the NASCAR season with us at The World Center of Racing, and we know many of them make their travel and lodging plans well in advance for the trip,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway in a statement.

“As the 2027 date shifts to Feb. 21, we wanted to give our amazing and loyal fans plenty of opportunity to prepare to be in Daytona Beach for the excitement The Great American Race provides each year.”

The next Daytona 500 is scheduled to be held Feb. 15, 2026. William Byron has won the past two Daytona 500s.