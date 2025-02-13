 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published February 13, 2025 12:00 PM

The Xfinity Series will begin its 2025 season Saturday, Feb. 15 at Daytona International Speedway.

Austin Hill has won the Xfinity Series opener for three consecutive seasons in his No. 21 Chevrolet and is the only active winner of the race in this year’s field.

The race will be televised on The CW Network, which will begin its first full season as the Xfinity Series’ exclusive broadcaster.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona

(All times Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:10 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage opens at 7 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 4:25 p.m. ... The national anthem will performed at 4:51 p.m. by Lindsay Bowman.

DISTANCE: The race is 120 laps (300 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — It’s expected to be partly cloudy and 73 degrees with a 3% chance of rain at the green flag.

LAST YEAR: In a race delayed until Monday because of rain, Austin Hill held off Sheldon Creed on the final lap for his fifth superspeedway victory.