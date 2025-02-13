How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, TV info and weather

The Xfinity Series will begin its 2025 season Saturday, Feb. 15 at Daytona International Speedway.

Austin Hill has won the Xfinity Series opener for three consecutive seasons in his No. 21 Chevrolet and is the only active winner of the race in this year’s field.

The race will be televised on The CW Network, which will begin its first full season as the Xfinity Series’ exclusive broadcaster.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona

(All times Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:10 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage opens at 7 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 4:25 p.m. ... The national anthem will performed at 4:51 p.m. by Lindsay Bowman.

DISTANCE: The race is 120 laps (300 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — It’s expected to be partly cloudy and 73 degrees with a 3% chance of rain at the green flag.

LAST YEAR: In a race delayed until Monday because of rain, Austin Hill held off Sheldon Creed on the final lap for his fifth superspeedway victory.