 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur
Evan Beck wins U.S. Mid-Amateur to earn spots in the Masters and U.S. Open
Jalen Hurts
Eagles vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, betting trends, and stats
Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup-Workouts
How to watch California Crown horse race 2024: Stream info, schedule, entry list, preview, distance

Top Clips

nbc_dls_wardgabriel_240927.jpg
Ward, Gabriel have shot at breaking NCAA record
nbc_ffhh_dkhighspread_240927.jpg
Analyzing NFL Week 4 matchups with highest spreads
nbc_ffhh_week4preview_240927.jpg
Breaking down Week 4’s highest scoring games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur
Evan Beck wins U.S. Mid-Amateur to earn spots in the Masters and U.S. Open
Jalen Hurts
Eagles vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, betting trends, and stats
Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup-Workouts
How to watch California Crown horse race 2024: Stream info, schedule, entry list, preview, distance

Top Clips

nbc_dls_wardgabriel_240927.jpg
Ward, Gabriel have shot at breaking NCAA record
nbc_ffhh_dkhighspread_240927.jpg
Analyzing NFL Week 4 matchups with highest spreads
nbc_ffhh_week4preview_240927.jpg
Breaking down Week 4’s highest scoring games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Kansas

  
Published September 27, 2024 02:00 PM

The Xfinity Series playoffs begin this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Cole Custer seeks back-to-back championships. Justin Allgaier enters as the points leader.

Riley Herbst holds the final transfer spot. Sheldon Creed (-3 points), AJ Allmendinger (-4), Sammy Smith (-9) and Parker Kligerman (-12) are all below the cutline entering this three-race round.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:59 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:10 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. … Practice begins at 11:05 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 11:40 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 3:30 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 3:51 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 3:52 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying scheduled to begin at 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on CW. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: John Hunter Nemechek led 154 of 200 laps, won both stages and won last year’s race. Brandon Jones was second. Sheldon Creed finished third.