How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Kansas

The Xfinity Series playoffs begin this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Cole Custer seeks back-to-back championships. Justin Allgaier enters as the points leader.

Riley Herbst holds the final transfer spot. Sheldon Creed (-3 points), AJ Allmendinger (-4), Sammy Smith (-9) and Parker Kligerman (-12) are all below the cutline entering this three-race round.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:59 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:10 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. … Practice begins at 11:05 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 11:40 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 3:30 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 3:51 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 3:52 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying scheduled to begin at 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on CW. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: John Hunter Nemechek led 154 of 200 laps, won both stages and won last year’s race. Brandon Jones was second. Sheldon Creed finished third.

