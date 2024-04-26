How to watch Sunday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV info and weather

NASCAR Cup Series teams race Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway.

This is the 106th Cup race at Dover and the lone trip to the 1-mile banked concrete track this season.

Martin Truex Jr. won last season’s race, his fourth time winning at Dover. Chase Elliott won the first Next Gen race at Dover in 2022, his second career Cup win at Dover.

Jimmie Johnson, who returns to the Cup lineup this weekend, leads all drivers with 11 Dover wins.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Air Force Major (Ret.) Elester “Hollywood” Latham, Navy Lieutenant (Ret.) Jim “Zeke” Lloyd, Navy Commander (Ret.) Jack “Razor” Gillett and Navy Lieutenant (Ret.) Bill “Offender” Moir at 2:02 p.m. ... The green flag will wave at 2:11 p.m.

PRE-RACE: The drivers meeting will be at 1:10 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 1:30 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 1:54 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 1:55 p.m. by the United States Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (400 miles) on the 1-mile concrete track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 120. Stage 2 ends at Lap 250.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Dover weekend Dover could be the right race for Martin Truex Jr. and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates to break their recent top-10 drought.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying takes place Saturday at 11:20 a.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 1 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: NASCAR postponed last season’s Cup race to Monday. Kyle Busch started from the pole and led 25 laps before finishing 21st. William Byron won stage 1 and led 193 laps before finishing fourth. Ross Chastain won stage 2 and led 98 laps before finishing second. Martin Truex Jr. led 68 of the final 69 laps, passed Denny Hamlin with 11 laps to go and won.

