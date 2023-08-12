 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Qualifying
Daniel Suarez wins Indianapolis Cup Series pole
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Kevin Harvick reveals injury he suffered earlier this summer
AUTO: JUL 31 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Sunday Cup race at Indianapolis: Start time, TV info, and more

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230812.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at IMS
nbc_pl_goalnew3avl1_230812.jpg
Isak’s chip gives Newcastle 3-1 lead over Villa
nbc_nas_cuppolewinnerintv_230812.jpg
Suarez claims pole position for Cup at IMS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Indianapolis Cup starting lineup

  
Published August 12, 2023 02:00 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel Suarez will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday afternoon on NBC (2:30 p.m. ET).

Chevrolets took two of the top three spots in qualifying Saturday as Chase Elliott qualified third. Tyler Reddick qualified second in a Toyota.

MORE: Indianapolis starting lineup

Michael McDowell was the top Ford driver as he joined Elliott on the second row. He was the only Ford driver in the top 10.

Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson made up an all-Chevrolet third row while Christopher Bell and Chicago winner Shane van Gisbergen made up the fourth row.

Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top 10 after posting the same lap during the final round of qualifying.