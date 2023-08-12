Indianapolis Cup starting lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel Suarez will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday afternoon on NBC (2:30 p.m. ET).

Chevrolets took two of the top three spots in qualifying Saturday as Chase Elliott qualified third. Tyler Reddick qualified second in a Toyota.

Michael McDowell was the top Ford driver as he joined Elliott on the second row. He was the only Ford driver in the top 10.

Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson made up an all-Chevrolet third row while Christopher Bell and Chicago winner Shane van Gisbergen made up the fourth row.

Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top 10 after posting the same lap during the final round of qualifying.