Jeffrey Earnhardt returning to Sam Hunt Racing’s Xfinity program

  
Published January 16, 2024 10:29 AM

Jeffrey Earnhardt will return to Sam Hunt Racing during the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he competes in multiple races.

Earnhardt will drive the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra while ForeverLawn serves as his primary sponsor. He will share the No. 26 with Truck Series driver Corey Heim, who will also run a partial schedule.

Earnhardt’s first race will be Feb. 24 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sam Hunt Racing will announce his full schedule at a later date.

Earnhardt, who competed full-time for Alpha Prime Racing last season, made his Sam Hunt Racing debut in 2022. He made nine starts for the Toyota team. His best finish was seventh at Nashville Superspeedway.

“Jeffrey is a great guy that everyone enjoys being around and working with,” said team owner Sam Hunt in a statement. “We’ve had some great conversations over the past couple months and know he is committed to the program, as well as to the TRD family.

“His experience and full perspective view on the sport is always refreshing, and feel we had great speed together in 2022. I’m excited to build on that momentum and pick up where we left off and look forward to welcoming the ForeverLawn family back to the Sam Hunt Racing camp.”