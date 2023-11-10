 Skip navigation
Top News

Josh Berry, Ryan Preece join KHI’s late model program

  
Published November 10, 2023 11:29 AM

Josh Berry and Ryan Preece will join Kevin Harvick Inc.'s late model program for races in November and December.

Berry, who takes over the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in 2024, will compete in three races. He will first drive the No. 62 Ford Mustang on Nov. 11 at Hickory Motor Speedway.

Berry will return to the entry at Florence Motor Speedway on Nov. 18 and at Southern National Motorsports Park on Nov. 26.

These races will mark the first opportunities for Berry to work with Rodney Childers, who will be his crew chief during the 2024 Cup season.

Preece will drive the No. 62 Ford at Five Flags Speedway on Dec. 3. He will compete in the Snowball Derby, a late model crown jewel event, for the second time.

“The Snowball Derby is a prestigious race for all those full fender guys, and me coming from the Northeast and open wheels, I almost feel like the outlaw,” Preece said. “That guy who is not from the series and I’m going to come in and try to take their trophy.

“Driving for Kevin Harvick and KHI, and representing Morton Buildings, it would mean a lot to me to bring the Tom Dawson trophy back to North Carolina and maybe back to Connecticut one day.”

FloRacing will provide coverage for the races at Hickory and Florence. Racing America will provide coverage for the race at Five Flags Speedway.