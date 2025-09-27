Kansas starting lineup: Chase Briscoe claims 7th NASCAR Cup pole of season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Chase Briscoe scored his seventh pole of the season and Joe Gibbs Racing locked out the front row Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

Briscoe has won poles this season at the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, Nashville, Michigan, Indianapolis, Iowa and Kansas.

Briscoe (180.078 mph) will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin (179.474).

“Our cars are just really good,” Briscoe said. “When your cars are good it just allows you to be a lot more aggressive.”

The second row features Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson (179.396) and Chase Elliott (179.063). It is Elliott’s best starting spot in the last six races.

Christopher Bell qualified fifth with a lap of 179.015 mph, giving Joe Gibbs Racing three of the first five spots.

Team Penske did not have a good day. Ryan Blaney had a tire go down early in practice and crashed. The team went to a backup car and will start at the rear of the field. He’ll be joined in the back by teammate Joey Logano, who will start 35th after a lap of 171.222 mph. Logano had a tire go down in practice but got off track before losing control. Austin Cindric (176.534) made contact with the wall on his qualifying lap and will start 26th.