Katherine Legge returns to Xfinity at Road America with multiple guest drivers

Katherine Legge will make her return to the Xfinity Series for the first time since the 2018 season on Saturday as she joins a lineup featuring multiple guest drivers at Road America (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

The IMSA and IndyCar veteran will make the first of four scheduled starts for SS GreenLight Racing. This is her second Xfinity start at Road America after she finished 14th in 2018. Legge’s remaining starts will take place at Indianapolis, Watkins Glen and the Charlotte Roval.

Stanton Barrett will make his first Xfinity start since the 2019 race at Watkins Glen as he joins Emerling-Gase Motorsports. He will drive the No. 35 Toyota.

Barrett, who has spent decades as a stuntman in Hollywood, will make his sixth career Xfinity start at Road America and his first with Emerling-Gase. His previous best finish at the 4.084-mile road course was 17th in 2010.

Sage Karam will drive for Sam Hunt Racing for the first time. He will drive the No. 24 Toyota while making his second career Xfinity start at Road America. He finished 31st last season for Alpha Prime Racing after being collected in a 13-car incident.

The guest list also includes a returning winner. AJ Allmendinger won the 2013 Xfinity race at Road America while driving for Team Penske. Now he will try to repeat the feat for Kaulig Racing during a weekend that features two starts in two different states. Allmendinger has made three Xfinity starts this season with wins at Circuit of the Americas and Nashville Superspeedway.

The Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify at Road America on Friday (6 p.m. ET on USA Network). There are only 38 cars on the entry list, so none will miss the race. They will head to the starting grid on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock).

