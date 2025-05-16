 Skip navigation
Kyle Larson crashes during Indianapolis 500 practice

  
Published May 16, 2025 04:58 PM

Kyle Larson walked away from a crash Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as he attempts to compete in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day later this month.

This is Larson’s second crash at Indianapolis this year. He crashed during last month’s open test.

Larson was on his fourth lap of the day when he had trouble.

He crashed in Turn 3 when the back end of his car slid up the track, sending him into the wall nose first. The car slid into Turn 4 and struck the wall with the back of the car.

“I’m OK,” Larson told FS1. “Just had a lot of front grip there in (Turn) 3 so just kind of bit and felt it come around, and it comes around quick once it does that. Yeah, bummer. I don’t know. It is what it is. ... At the open test I hit it with the right front and today I backed it in.

“I’m not too worried about it. I think we’ll be fine. Adjust on it a little bit. Track conditions will be better (Saturday). We’ll still be fast.”

IndyCar: Miller Lite Carb Day
Kyle Larson’s quest to run Indy 500, Coke 600 begins, but will it be his last attempt?
Several challenges, including a new NASCAR rule, make the feat of running in those signature races in the same day much more difficult.

Larson also said of the accident: “I kind of (got) caught off guard a little bit there. But again, like I said, I think we’ll be fine. I tend to get over things pretty quickly. I know I spun, but my balance felt pretty close to being good. Just work on it a little bit. We’ll be good.”

Larson missed Friday’s All-Star Race practice and qualifying sessions at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Justin Allgaier drove the car.

Hendrick Motorsports stated that the team will not take part in Saturday’s heat race. Larson will run Sunday’s All-Star Race and have to start at the rear of the field due to the driver change.