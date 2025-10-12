 Skip navigation
Las Vegas Xfinity results: Aric Almirola scores third victory of the season

  
Published October 11, 2025 10:30 PM

LAS VEGAS — Aric Almirola passed Connor Zilisch for the lead with nine laps to go and went to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It is Almirola’s 10th career Xfinity win and his third of the season (in 14 starts).

MORE: Las Vegas results

Zilisch finished second, giving him a record-extending 18 consecutive top-five finishes in the series. Justin Allgaier placed third, scoring his 300th career top 10 in Xfinity. Corey Day placed a career-high fourth in his ninth career series start. Nick Sancez completed the top five.

Zilisch leads the points. He’s 82 points above the cutline. Justin Allgaier is next, 44 points points above the cutline, followed by Jesse Love (20 points above the cutline) and Sam Mayer, who holds the final transfer spot to the Championship 4. He’s eight points above the cutline.

NASCAR: South Point 400
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info and weather
The winner of the Round of 8 opener has gone on to win the championship in three of the past four seasons.

Those below the cutline are Brandon Jones (-8 points), Sheldon Creed (-21), Carson Kvapil (-22) and Sammy Smith (-24).

Saturday’s race was the opening race in the Round of 8 for the Xfinity Series.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Aric Almirola

STAGE 2 WINNER: Aric Almirola

NEXT: The Round of 8 continues at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 18 at Talladega Superspeedway.