Martinsville Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks

  
Published March 27, 2025 06:00 AM

NASCAR will hold its third consecutive tripleheader weekend as its top three national series race at Martinsville Speedway, the first short track of the 2025 season.

The 0.526-mile oval in southwest Virginia has been playing host to NASCAR races since 1949, most recently a tripleheader weekend last November that set the Championship 4 fields for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series.

The winners in those races: Ryan Blaney (Cup), Aric Almirola (Xfinity) and Christian Eckes (Truck).

The winners in the April 5-7, 2024 weekend at Martinsville: William Byron (Cup), Almirola (Xfinity) and Eckes (Truck).

After sweeping last year’s Truck wins, Eckes will be racing in the Xfinity Series this weekend.

Martinsville Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 28

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
  • 3:10 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 4:30 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 5:35 - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105.2 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 50, Stage 2 at Lap 100; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 29

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 12:30 - 9:15 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 2:05 - 3 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)
  • 3:10 - 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 60, Stage 2 at Lap 120; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 30

Garage open

  • 12 - 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 210.4 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 80, Stage 2 at Lap 180; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 73 degrees and winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 68 degrees at the start of the truck race.

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 78 degrees and winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 76 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Cloudy with a high of 68 degrees and winds from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 67 degrees with a 58% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.