Milwaukee Truck results: Grant Enfinger wins Truck playoff race

Four days after GMS Racing announced it would cease operations after this season, Grant Enfinger won the Craftsman Truck Series playoff race at Milwaukee Mile to advance to the second round.

Enfinger won both stages before collecting his third victory of the season and 10th of his career. He joins Ty Majeski, who won the opening round race at Indianapolis in the second round. Corey Heim and Christian Eckes also advance to the next round via points Sunday.

Carson Hocevar finished second in the 175-lap race on the 1-mile track. Eckes was third, followed by Heim and Matt Crafton.

Majeski finished seventh after being penalized by NASCAR before the race. Officials ejected his crew chief, confiscated a right rear tire, forced the team to start at the rear and serve a pass-through penalty at the start of the race. Any additional penalties will come later this week.

The final race in the opening round of the Truck playoffs is Sept. 8 at Kansas Speedway. Two drivers will be eliminated at Kansas. Nick Sanchez holds the final playoff spot. He has a three-point lead on former series champion Ben Rhodes and a 20-point lead on Matt DiBenedetto.

