Must-see NASCAR Cup races for 2024

Each day brings the start of the NASCAR Cup season closer. With so much to look forward to, NBC Sports writers Dustin Long and John Newby chose their five must-see races for 2024.

Here are their races and their reasoning for each pick:

Daytona 500 (Feb. 18 on Fox)

Dustin: A sold-out crowd of 100,000. The first points race of the season. Cars racing inches apart at nearly 200 mph. This is a race every fan should experience in person at least once.

John: Those who win the Daytona 500 become members of an elite club. Those who miss out on winning the crown jewel race point to it as an unchecked goal. Mark Martin, Tony Stewart and Rusty Wallace are all Hall of Fame drivers who failed to win the Daytona 500. Trevor Bayne, Michael Waltrip and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will forever be known as Daytona 500 champs. February’s race provides yet another opportunity for one driver to check off this career goal.

Inaugural Iowa Cup race (June 16 on USA Network)

Dustin: For years, fans have wanted NASCAR to race at this track. Fans will get their chance to see the Cup Series. This track has provided numerous memories for other series. One can only imagine the special moments the Cup Series may provide.

John: This race has already sold out. Now NASCAR has the task of delivering an exciting race on a short track. A successful outing could set the tone for other short track races.

John Newby’s other must-see races:

Kansas spring race (May 5 on FS1)

The Gen 7 cars have put on an exceptional viewing experience at the intermediate tracks over the past two seasons. Kansas is the perfect example. The four Next Gen races at Kansas have delivered with Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota drivers all contending for the win. Last season’s spring race had Denny Hamlin making contact with Kyle Larson on the last lap and sending the No. 5 Chevrolet into the outside wall. May’s race provides another opportunity for the Cup drivers to put on a show.

Chicago Street Race (July 7 on NBC)

The inaugural race on the streets of Chicago was memorable due to both the historic rainfall and the action on the track. Shane van Gisbergen came in and won his first Cup Series race after a late back-and-forth with Justin Haley. Van Gisbergen will be back to defend his win against a stacked lineup in what will be a highly anticipated event.

Brickyard 400 (July 21 on NBC)

For the first time since Kevin Harvick’s win in 2020, the Cup drivers will race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Past iterations of the crown jewel race have delivered inconsistent levels of excitement, but there will be considerable intrigue surrounding the first Gen 7 race on the Indianapolis oval.

Dustin Long’s other must-see races:

Bristol night race (Sept. 21 on USA Network)

This playoff race is an event. The spectacle begins with the children of competitors singing the national anthem. The intensity ramps up the moment the green flag waves and sometimes continues after the checkered flag waves. Denny Hamlin provided last year’s must-see moment after winning this race when he told the crowd: “I beat your favorite driver … all of them” and then walked away.

Homestead playoff race (Oct. 27 on NBC)

Once the home to the championship race, Homestead often has been viewed by competitors as one of the best tracks for its multiple grooves, including a lane inches against the wall. Now, it serves as one of the races that set the Championship 4 field.

Martinsville playoff race (Nov. 3 on NBC)

The last chance for drivers to secure a spot in the championship race is known to provide drama, intrigue and sparks on and off the track. Set at the track that Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and many of the sport’s greats raced through the years only adds to the track’s allure.

