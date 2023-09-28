NASCAR All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024

North Wilkesboro Speedway will have a place on NASCAR’s 2024 schedule as it hosts the All-Star Race for the second consecutive season.

The 40th running of the All-Star Race will take place on May 19, 2024, and will headline three days of action at the North Carolina short track. The tentative schedule also includes the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge on May 17 and the Craftsman Truck Series race on May 18.

NASCAR will release the full weekend schedule and the format for the All-Star Race at a later date. The track will be repaved for the first time since 1981 in preparation for the 2024 race weekend.

North Wilkesboro Speedway, the 0.625-mile oval that first hosted NASCAR in 1949, was part of the schedule until the Jeff Gordon won its final Cup race in 1996. The track remained dormant until last season when NASCAR returned in celebration of its 75th anniversary season.

The Craftsman Truck Series and Cup Series teams competed at the short track. Kyle Larson won the Truck race for Spire Motorsports and then swept the weekend by winning his third career All-Star Race.

“We are very grateful that NASCAR and FOX Sports have supported our efforts to bring the NASCAR All-Star Race back to North Wilkesboro in 2024,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “While NASCAR’s current 75th anniversary season still has some memorable moments to come, it’s hard to imagine a more magical moment than what we witnessed with NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway this past May.

“The success of the 2023 All-Star Race with fans coming from all 50 states and seven foreign countries would not have been possible without the support of the NASCAR industry, our state legislature, Gov. Roy Cooper and the Wilkes County community. We’re thankful to have the opportunity to bring back an international spotlight for the second consecutive year to North Wilkesboro and the great state of North Carolina.”

