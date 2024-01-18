NASCAR Cup Series sponsor announcements continue

Richard Childress Racing and Front Row Motorsports have made sponsor announcements ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Kyle Busch will have a new anchor partner this season as zone premium nicotine pouches make the move to NASCAR.

Michael McDowell will have a new primary partner for the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Busch will showcase his zone primary scheme multiple times this season, starting with Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway. He will have zone as his primary partner for the Bluegreen Vacation Duels on Feb. 15 and for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 18.

Zone is the latest partner to join the RCR lineup. Busch will also have Rebel Bourbon and Global Industrial as primary partners as he takes on his second season in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro.

“We are proud to forge a partnership in another new product category for NASCAR and are looking forward to helping zone build brand awareness and introduce adult nicotine consumers to their premium nicotine pouches,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing, in a statement.

McDowell will showcase a new scheme on Feb. 4 as Margaritaville at Sea takes over the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang for the Busch Light Clash.

The cruise line will highlight its “Heroes Sail Free” program that provides one free cruise fare to U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, government healthcare workers and educators.

Michael McDowell will have a new sponsor for the Busch Light Clash -- the Margaritaville at Sea cruise line. pic.twitter.com/qoXjj707WU — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) January 18, 2024

“On the track, we’re all about speed, but when it’s island time, there’s no better way to slow down and chill out than with Margaritaville at Sea,” McDowell said in a statement.

“While we are early in the season, we already know where we are going when the checkered flag drops on the final race — cruising on the new Islander out to Key West. We appreciate all our sponsors, especially those who support our military and frontline heroes like Margaritaville at Sea.”