MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher ADP Battle: Can You Trust Kevin Gausman?
NHL: Preseason-St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
Once a top prospect, Adam Gaudette is back in the NHL - this time with the St. Louis Blues
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Tom Izzo gets 698th career win, Michigan State pulls away late to beat Minnesota 76-66

nbc_nas_jimmietopwins_240118.jpg
Johnson’s most memorable NASCAR Cup Series wins
nbc_golf_americanexrd1_240118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_golf_bergerintrv_240118.jpg
Berger ‘feeling great’ in PGA Tour return at AmEx

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Series sponsor announcements continue

  
Published January 18, 2024 03:49 PM

Richard Childress Racing and Front Row Motorsports have made sponsor announcements ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Kyle Busch will have a new anchor partner this season as zone premium nicotine pouches make the move to NASCAR.

Michael McDowell will have a new primary partner for the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Busch will showcase his zone primary scheme multiple times this season, starting with Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway. He will have zone as his primary partner for the Bluegreen Vacation Duels on Feb. 15 and for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 18.

Zone is the latest partner to join the RCR lineup. Busch will also have Rebel Bourbon and Global Industrial as primary partners as he takes on his second season in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro.

“We are proud to forge a partnership in another new product category for NASCAR and are looking forward to helping zone build brand awareness and introduce adult nicotine consumers to their premium nicotine pouches,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing, in a statement.

McDowell will showcase a new scheme on Feb. 4 as Margaritaville at Sea takes over the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang for the Busch Light Clash.

The cruise line will highlight its “Heroes Sail Free” program that provides one free cruise fare to U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, government healthcare workers and educators.

“On the track, we’re all about speed, but when it’s island time, there’s no better way to slow down and chill out than with Margaritaville at Sea,” McDowell said in a statement.

“While we are early in the season, we already know where we are going when the checkered flag drops on the final race — cruising on the new Islander out to Key West. We appreciate all our sponsors, especially those who support our military and frontline heroes like Margaritaville at Sea.”