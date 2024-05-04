NASCAR Cup, Truck Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway
NASCAR Truck and Cup teams are on track Saturday at Kansas Speedway.
Truck teams will practice, qualify and race at the 1.5-mile track. Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race. ARCA teams also will practice, qualify and race.
Saturday marks the 28th time Truck teams have competed at Kansas Speedway. Grant Enfinger is the defending winner of the spring race.
Enfinger is one of five drives in the lineup with a Truck win at Kansas. Christian Eckes won last season’s playoff race. Zane Smith won in 2022. Brett Moffitt won in 2020. Matt Crafton won in 2013, ’15 and ’20.
Kansas Speedway Saturday schedule
Weather
Saturday: Rain possible in the morning. Cloudy skies with a high of 65 degrees and a 6% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. A high of 64 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
Saturday, May 4
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7 — ARCA Menards Series
- 9 a.m. — Truck Series
- 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 10:25 – 10:55 a.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)
- 11:10 — 11:30 a.m. — ARCA qualifying (No TV)
- 12:05 — 12:25 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
- 12:35 — 1:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
- 2 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
- 5 - 5:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 5:50 - 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 8 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)