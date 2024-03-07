NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Two national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Phoenix Raceway to close out the West Coast swing.

Xfinity teams will race Saturday and Cup teams will race Sunday. ARCA Menards Series teams will also make the trip west for a Friday evening race.

Chevrolet teams split last season’s Cup races at Phoenix. William Byron won the spring race after leading 64 laps and winning stage 1. Ross Chastain won the season finale after leading 157 laps.

Phoenix Raceway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 73 degrees and a 6% chance of rain.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees and a 4% chance of rain. High of 75 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees. A high of 74 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series race.

Friday, March 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

2 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. — Cup Series

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:30 - 4:15 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series practice (No TV)

4:30 - 4:50 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series qualifying (No TV)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

8 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

Saturday, March 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — Xfinity Series

12 – 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

12:35 – 12:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS2)

1:05 - 2 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS2)

2:10 – 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity