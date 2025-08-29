NASCAR Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway
Published August 29, 2025 06:00 AM
The Craftsman Truck Series will be on track at Darlington Raceway for its first late summer race at the 1.366-mile oval in four years.
Practice will begin at 3:05 p.m., followed by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. to set the starting lineup for the first race of the 2025 playoffs.
Though Cup cars won’t be on track until Saturday, the Darlington garage will open at 11 a.m. Friday.
Darlington Raceway Friday schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, Aug. 29
Garage open
- 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 3:05 - 4 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
- 4:10 - 5 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
Weather
Friday: Mostly cloudy with 7% chance of rain. A high of 87 degrees with light and variable winds.