NASCAR Friday schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

  
Published April 26, 2024 08:00 AM

NASCAR’s race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway begins Friday.

Xfinity teams will practice and qualify at the 1-mile banked concrete track in preparation for Saturday’s race. ARCA Menards Series teams will practice, qualify and race.

There are three drivers in the Xfinity lineup with wins at Dover. Ryan Truex won last season’s race, his first career national series win. Cole Custer won the fall race in 2019. Justin Allgaier won the 2018 spring race and the first race of the 2020 doubleheader.

Dover is the final race of the Dash 4 Cash program, which awards $100,000 to the driver who has the best finish of the four eligible drivers. Ryan Sieg, who won last weekend’s Dash 4 Cash at Talladega, will race for another bonus. Jesse Love, Riley Herbst and Anthony Alfredo will all try to win their first Dash 4 Cash.

Dover Motor Speedway Friday schedule

Weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 59 degrees. A high of 57 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.

Friday, April 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity

  • 12:40 - 1:25 p.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)
  • 1:40 - 2 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (No TV)
  • 3:05 - 3:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS2)
  • 3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS2)
  • 5 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS2)