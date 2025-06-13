NASCAR Friday schedule at Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

The NASCAR Cup Series will make its debut at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City for nearly 90 minutes of practice Friday.

Cup cars will be on track for a 50-minute session starting at 4:05 p.m. ET and then another 25-minute session on the 15-turn, 2.42-mile road course at 5:30 p.m.

Because of two planes that were grounded Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and delayed several teams, NASCAR adjusted the Friday schedule by moving up a 50-lap NASCAR Mexico Series race and shifting the Cup practices later. Xfinity practice also was moved to Saturday.

How far will NASCAR drivers go to prepare for Mexico’s high elevation? Some exercised in an oxygen-deprived setting, as seen by Tyler Reddick on a bike at the Toyota Performance Center, and a few slept in hypoxic tents.

Qualifying will be held Saturday at the Mexico City track, which will play host to the first Cup points race in series history Sunday.

Mexico City weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, June 13

Garage open



10 a.m. - 11 p.m. — Cup Series

11 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Mexico practice and qualifying

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Mexico race (50 laps, 121 miles, 90-minute time limit; NASCAR Mexico YouTube channel, MRN)

4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:30 - 5:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Cloudy with a high of 75 degrees, winds from the east at 10 to 15 mph and a 24% chance of rain.

