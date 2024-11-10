NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison passes away

AVONDALE, Ariz. — NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison passed away Saturday. He was 86.

The former Cup champion ranks fourth on the all-time wins list with 85 after NASCAR recently recognized his victory in a 1971 race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Allison won his Cup championship in 1983 and was inducted into the second class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011. He won three Daytona 500s (1978, ’82 and ’88), was a four-time winner of the Southern 500 and won the Coca-Cola 600 three times. He was the leader of the “Alabama Gang” in NASCAR.

His sons Davey and Clifford also raced, following in their father’s footsteps. Clifford was killed in a crash in 1992 at Michigan. Davey died from injuries suffered in a helicopter crash in 1993 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The family of Bobby Allison issued a statement:

“With deep sadness, the family of Bobby Allison announces his passing at the age of 86. He passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2024, surrounded by family. He had been in declining health over the past few years but continued to give back to the sport he loved.

“Bobby was the ultimate fan’s driver. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his fans and would stop to sign autographs and have conversations with them everywhere he went. He was a dedicated family man and friend, and a devout Catholic.”

NASCAR Chairman Jim France stated: “Bobby Allison personified the term ‘racer.’ Though he is best known as one of the winningest drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history, his impact on the sport extends far beyond the record books. As a driver, he won races and championships across several NASCAR divisions.

“But as the leader of the famous “Alabama Gang,” Bobby connected with fans in a profound manner. In the most significant ways, he gave his all to our sport. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to Bobby’s family, friends and fans on the loss of a NASCAR giant.”

Arrangements have not been announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donation to Bobby’s home church (St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville, N.C.), your local Catholic church or diocese, International Motorsports Hall of Fame Preservation Society or Victory Junction Gang Camp.