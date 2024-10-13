NASCAR makes changes to Roval frontstretch chicane after driver complaints

NASCAR announced it has changed the curbing on the frontstretch chicane ahead today’s race after complaints from some Cup drivers.

NASCAR stated that the blue rumble strips in Turn 16 were replaced.

The rumble strips had been 4 inches tall. They were replaced by red-and-white strips (2.25 inches tall) that were painted blue.

The new rumble strips that have been added to the frontstretch chicane after driver complaints Saturday. The rumble strips are smaller than what had been there. Image: NASCAR

The change was made after several drivers complained about how jarring it was to run over those rumble strips on the frontstretch chicane.

“It feels like you get a concussion every lap,” former series champion Martin Truex Jr. said Saturday.

Asked about Truex’s comment, two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch said Saturday: “Glad somebody said it.”

NASCAR stated that the rules remain the same for the frontstretch chicane.

Drivers will be judged as missing or shortcutting any turn when all four tires are on the non-track side of the red-and-white rumble strips that define the apex of the turn.