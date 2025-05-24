NASCAR Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Xfinity and Cup Series will hit the track for a full Saturday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Cup cars will begin practice on the 1.5-mile oval at 1:35 p.m., followed by qualifying for the longest race on the schedule. Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the Coca-Cola 600, which was shortened to 374 miles last year because of rain.

The main event Saturday is a 300-mile race for the Xfinity Series starting at 4:30 p.m. Practice begins at 11 a.m. with qualifying at 12:05 p.m. Chase Elliott won last year’s race in the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Teammate William Byron will be driving the No. 17 for Hendrick in Saturday’s race.

Coca-Cola 600 schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, May 24

Garage open

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity

Track activity

11 - 11:55 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

12:05 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

1:35 - 2:35 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime)

2:45 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a high of 78 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.