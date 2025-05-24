NASCAR Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Oilers get even with 3-0 win over Stars in Game 2 of the West final
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Acuña Jr. hits long homer on first pitch in his return to Braves after missing one year
qSwEaWVEygmnyaI2rNEbu6d9QFC3hyUK9CcT6mwK.webp
Cole Ponich wasn’t sure if he’d play at high level again; he and BYU now off to nice NCAA start

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckscharlotte_250523.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
nbc_smx_southafricastage4_v2_250523.jpg
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 4
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Oilers get even with 3-0 win over Stars in Game 2 of the West final
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Acuña Jr. hits long homer on first pitch in his return to Braves after missing one year
qSwEaWVEygmnyaI2rNEbu6d9QFC3hyUK9CcT6mwK.webp
Cole Ponich wasn’t sure if he’d play at high level again; he and BYU now off to nice NCAA start

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckscharlotte_250523.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
nbc_smx_southafricastage4_v2_250523.jpg
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 4
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

  
Published May 24, 2025 06:00 AM

The Xfinity and Cup Series will hit the track for a full Saturday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Cup cars will begin practice on the 1.5-mile oval at 1:35 p.m., followed by qualifying for the longest race on the schedule. Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the Coca-Cola 600, which was shortened to 374 miles last year because of rain.

The main event Saturday is a 300-mile race for the Xfinity Series starting at 4:30 p.m. Practice begins at 11 a.m. with qualifying at 12:05 p.m. Chase Elliott won last year’s race in the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Teammate William Byron will be driving the No. 17 for Hendrick in Saturday’s race.

Coca-Cola 600 schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, May 24

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup
  • 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity

Track activity

  • 11 - 11:55 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 12:05 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 1:35 - 2:35 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime)
  • 2:45 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a high of 78 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.