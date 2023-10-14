NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Two of the national NASCAR series will be on track Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Xfinity Series teams will race at the 1.5-mile oval track as they start the Round of 8. Cup Series teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s Round of 8 race.

There are 40 cars on the Xfinity Series entry list. Two will miss the race. This list includes Layne Riggs in the No. 11, Myatt Snider in the No. 19 and Daniel Dye in the No. 44.

Two-time Daytona winner Ryan Reed will return to the Xfinity lineup for the first time since the 2018 season as he drives the No. 66.

There are 36 cars on the Cup Series entry list. Carson Hocevar will return to the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club entry after announcing that he will join Spire Motorsports in Cup for the 2024 season.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and no chance of rain. High of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Saturday, Oct. 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series

12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity