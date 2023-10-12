NASCAR weekend schedule for Las Vegas playoff races
Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The Cup and Xfinity Series teams will both begin the Round of 8 after last weekend’s elimination races at the Charlotte Roval.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule
Weekend weather
Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees and no chance of rain. High of 77 degrees at the start of Xfinity qualifying.
Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and no chance of rain. High of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees and no chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup Series race.
Friday, Oct. 13
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 2 – 9 p.m. — Xfinity Series
- 5 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 7:05 – 7:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA, NBC Sports App)
- 7:35 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)
Saturday, Oct. 14
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series
- 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA, NBC Sports App)
- 1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)
- 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (201 laps, 301.5 miles; USA, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, Oct. 15
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles; NBC, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)