NASCAR weekend schedule for Las Vegas playoff races

  
Published October 12, 2023 07:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Cup and Xfinity Series teams will both begin the Round of 8 after last weekend’s elimination races at the Charlotte Roval.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees and no chance of rain. High of 77 degrees at the start of Xfinity qualifying.

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and no chance of rain. High of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees and no chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup Series race.

Friday, Oct. 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 2 – 9 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 5 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 7:05 – 7:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • 7:35 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Oct. 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • 1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (201 laps, 301.5 miles; USA, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles; NBC, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)