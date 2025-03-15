NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series will hit the track Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, practicing and qualifying on a 1.5-mile oval for the first time this season.

Pole position has been a poor barometer for the race winner at Las Vegas. Only once (Kyle Busch in 2009) in 34 races has a Cup driver won after starting first on the 1.5-mile oval.

Stage wins have been a good predictor for victory lane: Three of the past four winners at Las Vegas also swept the stages.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers have won five of the past eight CU rces at Las Vegas, including four consecutive in March.

Austin Hill is the only active Xfinity driver with a victory at the track.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, March 15

Garage open



1:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



1:35 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. — Cup practice (Prime, PRN)

2:40 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, PRN)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 65 degrees and 10-15 mph winds. It’s expected to be 59 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

