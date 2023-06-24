 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

  
Published June 24, 2023 10:26 AM
LEBANON, TENNESSEE - JUNE 23: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, enters his car during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 23, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams take the track Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway. Cup teams will qualify. Xfinity teams will qualify and race on the 1.33-mile concrete track.

This weekend marks the return of NBC Sports broadcasting the Cup and Xfinity Series. USA Network will carry Xfinity qualifying, Cup qualifying and the Xfinity race Saturday.

Nashville Superspeedway

Weather

Saturday : Sunny with a high of 88 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, June 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12 - 12:50 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)
  • 1- 2:20 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (188 laps, 250.4 miles; USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)