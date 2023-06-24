NASCAR Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams take the track Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway. Cup teams will qualify. Xfinity teams will qualify and race on the 1.33-mile concrete track.

This weekend marks the return of NBC Sports broadcasting the Cup and Xfinity Series. USA Network will carry Xfinity qualifying, Cup qualifying and the Xfinity race Saturday.

Nashville Superspeedway

Weather

Saturday : Sunny with a high of 88 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, June 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. — Xfinity Series

8 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

