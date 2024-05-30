 Skip navigation
MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Saves and Steals: Back on track
Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
Mets to cut Jorge López after reliever throws glove into stands following ejection
IndyCar: Indianapolis 500
Roger Penske on ‘redemptive’ Indianapolis 500 win: ‘Now, let’s go for three in a row’

Top Clips

oly_breakingbaguettestrailer_240524.jpg
French Chef cooks with Team USA before Paris 2024
nbc_roto_btewnba_240529.jpg
Aces’ Wilson is rightful frontrunner for WNBA MVP
nbc_roto_btefoupdate_240529.jpg
Swiatek ‘in good spot’ to recover from close call

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR weekend schedule at Portland, WWT Raceway

  
Published May 30, 2024 07:00 AM

All three national NASCAR series are in action this weekend.

Cup and Truck Series teams will return to World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis for a doubleheader weekend. Xfinity teams will head to Portland International Raceway for the start of a two-week stint on the West Coast.

ARCA Menards Series West teams are also in action at Portland International Raceway.

Kyle Busch won last season’s Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Grant Enfinger won last season’s Truck race at WWT Raceway. Cole Custer won last season’s Xfinity race at Portland.

World Wide Technology Raceway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees and a 7% chance of rain at the start of Truck qualifying.

Saturday: Rain showers early. A high of 70 degrees and a 72% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, May 31

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 1 - 8 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 3 - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 6:05 - 6:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice (Fox)
  • 6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (Fox)

Saturday, June 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 10:15 - 11:30 a.m.— Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Truck race (160 laps, 200 miles; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup race (240 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Portland International Raceway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny with a high of 78 degrees and a 5% chance of rain.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 69 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Friday, May 31

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series West
  • 1:30 - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 2:35 – 3:35 p.m. — ARCA West practice (No TV)
  • 5:30 - 5:50 p.m. — ARCA West qualifying (No TV)
  • 7 p.m. — ARCA West race (57 laps, 112.29 miles; FloRacing, Motor Racing Network)

Saturday, June 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11:30 - 11:50 a.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 12 - 1 p.m.— Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (75 laps, 147.75 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)