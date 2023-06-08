 Skip navigation
NASCAR weekend schedule at Sonoma Raceway

  
Published June 8, 2023 03:00 AM
June 8, 2023 12:00 PM
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Nate Ryan preview the Cup race on the Sonoma road course, explain what can make the track so difficult for drivers, discuss the drivers under pressure, and make their picks.

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series head to Sonoma Raceway this weekend. This marks the first time the Xfinity Series has competed at the 1.99-mile road course.

The Cup and Xfinity Series will take the following weekend off before the season resumes at Nashville Superspeedway. NBC and USA will broadcast each series the rest of the year, beginning at Nashville.

Sonoma Raceway

Weekend weather

Friday : Mostly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees.

Saturday : Mostly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees. Forecast is for a high of 70 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday : Mostly cloudy with a high of 67 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, June 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open


  • 11 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series West

  • 1 - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity


  • 2 - 3 p.m. — ARCA West practice

  • 3:10 - 3:30 p.m. — ARCA West qualifying

  • 4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

  • 6:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (64 laps, 127.36 miles; live on FloRacing, will air on CNBC at 11:30 a.m. ET on June 18)

Saturday, June 10

Garage open


  • 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

  • 1 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity


  • 3 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

  • 5 - 6 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2)

  • 6 - 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS2)

  • 8 p.m. — Xfinity race (79 laps, 156.95 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 11

Garage open


  • 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity


  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup race (110 laps, 218.9 miles; Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)