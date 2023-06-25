Nashville Cup starting lineup

LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway after winning his first career Cup pole.

The pole also is the first in Cup for Trackhouse Racing.

Chastain will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick.

The second row has Justin Haley and Joey Logano. Haley’s third starting spot is his career best in Cup. His previous best was sixth.

The third row has William Byron and Martin Truex Jr., who is coming off his victory two weeks ago at Sonoma in the most recent Cup race.

The race is scheduled to begin at 7:22 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.