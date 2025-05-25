Rain leaves Kyle Larson waiting to start Indy 500 for the second consecutive year

For the second consecutive year, a bid by Kyle Larson to race the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day is on hold.

As of 1:20 p.m. ET, a light rain at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was delaying the start of the 109th Indy 500. The green flag had been scheduled to wave at 12:46 p.m.

Instead, the 33 drivers, including Larson in the No. 17 Dallara-Chevrolet of Arrow McLaren, were waiting in their cars with team members holding umbrellas over their cockpits.

Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan told Fox Sports that Larson has a hard out of 4:07 p.m. to leave for Charlotte Motor Speedway, where the green flag is scheduled for the Coke 600 at 6:27 p.m. ET.

If Larson was unable to start the race, Kanaan (who won the Indy 500 in 2013) would be the substitute driver.

“We want Kyle to do the 1,100 miles,” Kanaan said. “If not, I guess I’m ready to do it. We’re going to play it by ear, obviously. ... If it gets too late, I’ll be ready to hop in the car and ready to go.”

In Larson’s first Indy 500-Coke 600 attempt last year, a four-hour rain delay precluded Larson from arriving at Charlotte Motor Speedway in time for the Coke 600, which was shortened by rain.

Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon said Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway that Larson would arrive in time for driver introductions at 5:25 p.m. ET in Concord, N.C.

The Indy 500 generally takes at least three hours to complete. Getting from IMS to Charlotte Motor Speedway (which is near a regional airport) takes a little over an hour.

