Results, points, playoff standings after Roval as van Gisbergen wins, Logano claims last spot

Shane van Gisbergen scored his sixth career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series as the Round of 8 field was set at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

His fifth win this season (tying him for the series lead with Denny Hamlin) came in van Gisbergen’s 46th start in NASCAR’s premier series, making him the fastest driver to hit that mark since four-time Indy 500 winner AJ Foyt in 1972.

It’s also the fifth consecutive win on a road or street course for van Gisbergen, one short of the record held by Jeff Gordon (1997-2000).

Runner-up Kyle Larson snapped a nine-race streak without a top five but fell just short of defending last year’s victory at the Roval and extending Hendrick Motorsports’ seven-season streak with at least one road-course victory.

Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell rounded out the top five.

The third-round field of eight drivers was set as three-time and defending series champion Joey Logano captured the final transfer spot by four points over Ross Chastain. Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and Austin Cindric also were eliminated.

In the reset playoff standings for the Round of 8, Denny Hamlin leads with 4,036 points, followed by Ryan Blaney (4,034), Kyle Larson (4,032), William Byron (4,032), Christopher Bell (4,028), Chase Briscoe (4,018) and Logano (4,008).

