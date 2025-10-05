Shane van Gisbergen wins Charlotte Roval; Logano barely advances over Chastain

In a day of exhilaration and bitter disappointment for Trackhouse Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Shane van Gisbergen won his fifth consecutive road or street course race, and teammate Ross Chastain was eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on the last lap

With a 21st-place finish, Chastain finished four points behind defending series champion Joey Logano, who finished 20th after a daring pit call with 11 laps remaining.

Chastain was in the third round of the playoffs by a point over Logano entering the final lap, but lost a spot to Denny Hamlin and then spun in the final corner while trying to regain the spot. He had trailed Logano by 13 points heading into the Round of 12 finale.

Kyle Larson finished second, 15.160 seconds behind van Gisbergen. Christohper Bell was third, followed by Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell.

Joining Logano in advancing to the Round of 8 are Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Larson, Bell, William Byron, Chase Briscoe and Chase Elliott. The third round, which will determine the Champinonship 4 field, will begin Sunday, Oct. 12 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chastain had overcome a massive blunder after his stop under the Stage 1 caution, missing the left turn exiting the pits. He lost 15 spots while stopping his No. 1 Chevrolet and backing up to blend into traffic. The mistake blunted a strong start by Chastain, who finished fifth in Stage 1 and put pressure on Logano.

With victories at the Roval, Watkins Glen International, the Chicago Street Race, Sonoma and Mexico City, van Gisbergen is one win from tying Jeff Gordon’s record of six consecutive road or street course wins (which was set in 1999-2000).

The New Zealand native, who already holds the record for most Cup wins by a foreign-born driver, will have his next shot at history in the March 1, 2026 race at Circuit of the Americas.

Also eliminated from the playoffs after the Round of 12 were pole-sitter Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and Austin Cindric, who finished last after suffering damage when Carson Hocevar locked up his brakes in the frontstretch chicane and ran into the right rear of the No. 2 Ford on Lap 33.

Cindric already was struggling after missing the chicane on Lap 10 and spinning off course in a collision with Justin Haley.

For the second consecutive season, Logano narrowly averted being eliminated at the Round of 12. But unlike last year (when he was put back in third round after Alex Bowman was disqualified), the three-time Cup Series champion earned it on the track on a gutsy pit call by crew chief Paul Wolfe, who called Logano to the pits on Lap 98.

Logano went two points above the cutline to four spots below the cutline on the pit stop, but he was able to gain four spots on fresh tires while Chastain began slipping on older tires.

Stage 1 winner: van Gisbergen

Stage 2 winner: Blaney

Next: Sunday, Oct. 12, 5:30 p.m. ET at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on USA

WILL BE UPDATED